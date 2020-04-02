By Valero Energy Corp. | April 02, 2020

Valero Energy Corp. announced March 19 that the Valero Energy Foundation has committed $1.8 million to support organizations on the front lines helping people most in need primarily in cities where the company operates. In addition, Valero is also providing gas cards to the selected charitable organizations to provide access to essential fuels and products for their operations.

“The health and the safety of our employees, our families and our communities are critically important,” said Joe Gorder, Valero chairman and CEO. “We are blessed to be able to continue supporting our community partners as we all work together to overcome this extraordinary situation.”