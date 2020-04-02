By Greenfield Global Inc. | April 02, 2020

Greenfield Global Inc., a global leader in ethanol, high-purity specialty alcohols and solvents production, has been producing and shipping vital alcohols and solvents at a record pace to combat the worldwide spread of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. As part of this effort, the company has adjusted its production to maximize disinfectant, hand sanitizer, pharmaceutical and food processing materials to supply the North American market at this time of increased need via its Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands.

The 30-year-old company, which produces over 700 million liters per year of high-quality beverage alcohol, high purity pharmaceutical and industrial alcohol, and fuel ethanol has maximized its production to keep up with increasing demand. This includes prioritizing its efforts to support indispensable front-line workers fighting the spread of COVID-19 (i.e., hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research labs, janitorial services, etc.), as well as other customers involved in meeting the demand for disinfectant products. Internal teams have also been tasked with developing plans to quickly increase production to satisfy the growing demand.

“Greenfield’s 525 employees are proud to be working closely with U.S. and Canadian governments to increase our production capacity and find innovative ways to formulate more alcohols and solvents that can be used to make products that are essential to fight the spread of COVID-19,” says Howard Field, CEO of Greenfield Global. “We are a critical part of many supply chains that are on the front lines to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, and our entire team is working around the clock to develop creative solutions to produce more, and ensure that our supply chains remain intact.”

In cases where community funds or supplies have run dry, Greenfield is donating product to improve the health and safety of residents who have resorted to using improvised sanitizers and disinfectants. These additional runs of products, along with unprecedented levels of demand and product inquiries, are being tirelessly fulfilled by Greenfield’s dedicated staff.

“Our number one priority is always the health and safety of both our team and our communities,” says Field. “Inspired by the agility, commitment, and innovation of like-minded companies that are stepping up in this time of need, Greenfield will do its part to keep critical products flowing to medical professionals, government agencies and consumers by creatively using our assets to maximize production of those vital products.”