The U.S. exported 194.16 million gallons of ethanol and 852,904 tons of distillers grains in February, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on April 2. Exports of both products were up when compared to February 2019.

The 194.16 million gallons of U.S. ethanol exported in February was up significantly from both the 151.23 million gallon exported the previous month and the 113.82 million gallons exported during the same month of the previous year.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately three dozen countries in February. Brazil remained the top importer of U.S. ethanol with 56.1 million gallons, followed by India with 47.6 million gallons and Canada with 29.44 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $323 million in February, up from $256.53 million in January and $186.78 million in January 2019.

Total ethanol exports for the first two months of the year reached 345.4 million gallons at a value of $579.53 million, compared to 241.73 million gallons at a value of $377.82 million for the same period of last year.

The 852,904 tons of distillers grains exported in February was down from the 976,688 tons exported in January, but up from the 686,005 tons exported in February of the previous year.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly three dozen countries in February. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports with 165,609 tons, followed by South Korea with 127,776 tons and Indonesia with 102,117 tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains was at $178.24 million in February, down from $199.48 million the previous month, but up from $143.11 million in February 2019.

The U.S. exported a total of 1.83 million tons of distillers grains during the first two months of this year at a value of $377.72 million, compared to 1.49 million tons at a value of $315.48 during the same period of 2019.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.