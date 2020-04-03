ADVERTISEMENT

Several European biofuel trade groups on March 24 sent a letter to the Frans Timmermans, executive vice president for the European Trade Deal at the European Commission, expressing concern EU member states may reduce blending obligations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The production of the European biofuels value chain is severely affected by the strong drop in fuel consumption and the corresponding reduction for the demand for our products, accentuated by the drop in fuel prices,” the group said. “This puts a further strain on the availability of EU produced protein supplies for livestock and hence impacts the animal production chains.”

“In spite of the inevitable restrictions put in place, all of our members and employees are working hard to ensure the proper production and supply of current market demands, both for biofuels and their byproducts,” the groups continued, noting that ethanol producers and biodiesel producers are helping to ensure the supply of necessary materials to make hand sanitizer.

Although members of the European biofuels industry have the ability to supply sufficient fuel, the letter notes that some EU member states are considering implementing derogations to their blending obligations. “If implemented, such derogations would exacerbate the negative effects already experienced by our sectors,” the group said. The resulting reduction in demand would cause the shutdown of biofuel plants. It would also jeopardize the supply of products needed to produce hand sanitizer products, impact the proper functioning of the EU internal market for fuels, and reduce the supply of animal feed. In addition, European renewable energy and climate commitments would be jeopardized.

“In view of the above, we respectfully ask you to instruct your services to remain vigilant concern the potential introduction of such measures in any member state, and to cautiously consider any request for approval of measures that might further disrupt the critical work of the European biofuels value chain.

ePURE, the European renewable ethanol associations, and the European Biodiesel Board are among the seven trade groups that signed the letter. A full copy of the letter can be downloaded from the EBB website.