The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service has requested a revision and extension of a currently approved information collection that, in part, provides data on the production of fuels from agricultural commodities.

The request relates to data collected for the agency’s current agricultural industrial reports (CAIR). The USDA said data from the agricultural instruments are used to generate four separate publications.

“The data from these surveys supply data users with important information on the utilization of the crops, livestock, and poultry produced in the United States,” said the USDA in a notice published in the Federal Register. NASS collects crop data on acres planted and harvested, production, price and stocks for these crops, along with the data on livestock. “The CAIR data series provides users with vital information on how much of these commodities were processed into fuels, cooking oil, flour, fabric, etc.,” the USDA said. “These data are needed to provide a more complete picture of the importance of agriculture to the American population.”

Managers of ethanol plants are among those who would be surveyed under the USDA’s requested extension.

The USDA has opened a comment period on the request. Comments are invited on whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the agency, including whether the information will have practical utility; the accuracy of the agency's estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used; ways to enhance the quality, utility, and clarity of the information to be collected; and ways to minimize the burden of the collection of information on those who are to respond, including through the use of appropriate automated, electronic, mechanical, technological or other forms of information technology collection methods.

The comment period closes May 11. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.