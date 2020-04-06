By Gevo Inc. | April 06, 2020

Gevo Inc. announced April 2 the engagement of Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to assist Gevo in exploring financing for its operations, including its projects. Gevo is seeking financing to expand its production capabilities to supply its renewable jet fuel and isooctane pursuant to Gevo’s “take or pay” contracts with Delta Air Lines, Inc. and HCS Group GmbH.

“We believe our projects make good economic sense based on the contracts we have in place, and with what we expect in the future. As we raise capital, we will be looking at all strategic options, too. We believe that Citigroup, as a leading investment bank, has a history of assisting companies in financings of the type we need for our capacity buildouts” stated Pat Gruber, CEO of Gevo.