More ethanol plants are helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic by aiding in the production of hand sanitizer and other disinfecting products.

The U.S. government in March relaxed regulations to allow producers of fuel ethanol and beverage alcohol to shift production to ethanol-based sanitizers. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) issued guidance on March 18 announcing that it is waiving provisions of internal revenue law with regard to distilled spirits, and is providing certain exemptions and authorizations to distilled spirits permittees who wish to produce ethanol-based hand sanitizers to address the demand for such products during the COVID-19 emergency. The following week, on March 26, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued new temporary guidelines that allows fuel ethanol producers to provide alcohol for hand sanitizers so long as the production facility can ensure certain purity and sanitation standards.

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., Global Impact Innovation, and Big River Resources announced on April 6 that GII will use portions of Big River Resources’ ethanol plant in Galva, Illinois, to produce hand sanitizer from corn ethanol. The project is expected to produce more than 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer each month. The product will be sold to hospitals, retailers and government institutions.

“Big River Prairie Gold and Big River Resources are excited to partner with Global Impact Innovation LLC. at our Galva, Illinois ethanol facility to support their effort to produce and supply hand sanitizer in this time of national crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jim Leiting, CEO of Big River Resources. “We thank our legislators and local Galva City Administration for their support in expediting the licensing and permitting process to allow this to happen in a timely manner. Big River Resources and Global Impact Innovation are proud to support our local communities with stable well-paid employment opportunities in rural America.”

Valero Energy Corp. announced on April 2 that its ethanol plant in Hartley, Iowa, had begun to produce hand sanitizer. The company said its bulk production will help alleviate the supply shortages health care organizations and first responders are faceting as they combat COVID-19. Hand sanitizer produced at the plant will be distributed to its ethanol plants and refineries. It will also be supplied to local hospitals and emergency care providers.

“We are ready and willing to do what we can in communities surrounding our plants to help ease the nation’s critical shortage of hand sanitizer,” said Joe Gorder, chairman and CEO of Valero. “I am proud of our employees for their innovation and efforts to make this possible.”

The Nebraska Innovation Campus announced on April 7 that it has established a temporary hand sanitizer production facility in the parking lot of its Food Processing Center. More than 20 organizations have come together to make the project possible. After the first full day of production, the project was able to distribute more than 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. Thousands more gallons are expected to be ready by the end of the week.

“We are very grateful to Nebraska’s ethanol producers, UNL, the State of Nebraska, and many other people and organizations for pulling together to make this happen,” said James Linder, MD, CEO of Nebraska Medicine. “At Nebraska Medicine we are using up to 500 liters (more than 132 gallons) of hand sanitizer a day. We are constantly looking for innovative ways to protect our frontline medical workers as they respond to this pandemic.”

At this time, Green Plains Inc., and KAAPA Ethanol are donating ethanol and BASF, Cargill, and Syngenta are providing the required chemicals and packaging materials. Sapp Bros. is collecting ethanol from the plants, storing it at their facility, and delivering it to NIC in small batches where Dr. Flodman, the FPC’s pilot plant employees, other FPC staff, and a team of student workers combine the ingredients and bottle it for distribution.

“We are proud of our ethanol producers’ involvement in this undertaking,” said Troy Bredenkamp, executive director of Renewable Fuels Nebraska. “It is the bit of positivity we needed right now. During a time when ethanol plants are facing catastrophic losses, the University has transitioned to remote classes, and businesses are changing how they operate, we’re honored to join in this effort to collectively help Nebraskans during this strange and challenging time.”

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association announced on April 1 that Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy and Lakeview Plymouth Ethanol have donated shipments of ethanol to the state of Iowa for the production of hand sanitizer. Iowa Prison Industries will produce the product, which will be distributed for free by the state for priority use.

The IRFA previously announced that ethanol producer Absolute Energy and biodiesel producer Western Iowa Energy had donated ethanol and glycerin to the state of Iowa to be used by IPI to produce hand sanitizer. A variety of other ethanol producers, including Green Plains and Aemetis have also provided ethanol for use in hand sanitizers.

Ethanol producers outside the U.S. are also helping to produce the products needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clariant announced on April 8 it has started production of 2 million liters (528,344.1 gallons) disinfectant per months at its facilities in Gerndorf, Germany, using ethanol provided by CropEnergies AG at its plant in Zeitz, Saxony-Anhalt. The disinfectant is being used by hospitals and other vital institutions in Bavaria.

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, is also aiding in the production of hand sanitizer. The organization announced in March that its members will donate 1 million liters of ethanol for the production of disinfectants that will be used by health providers to combat COVID-19.