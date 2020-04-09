ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Grains Council is soliciting applications for seven advisory teams (A-Teams), including the Ethanol A-Team.

According to the USGC, A-Team members gain expertise on trade policy and market development topics. In addition, the input helps form the backbone of the USGC’s operations and long-term planning.

The Ethanol A-Team is dedicated to expanding the global use of trade of U.S. ethanol and the needs of feedstock producers. According to the USGC, the A-Team recognizes the division of ethanol into priority markets, second-tier markets and frontier markets. Priority markets include Brazil, Canada, India, China, Indonesia, Canada and Mexico. The Ethanol A-Team supports the USGC’s market development efforts to create and maintain market access in those priority markets. The A-Team also focuses on frontier markets and making inroads for new uses of ethanol, industrial applications and multilateral and academic efforts that support messaging about the benefits of expanded ethanol use.

Several other A-Teams also support market expansion efforts for ethanol and its distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) coproduct. The Trade Policy A-Team provides input and guidance on major trade policy issues affecting the value chains of ethanol, DDGS, corn, co-products, grain sorghum and barely, while the Value-Added A-Team focuses largely on co-products market development globally, including for DDGS and distillers corn oil.

Other A-Teams include the Asia A-Team; the Innovation and Sustainability A-Team; the Middle East, Africa and South Asia A-Team; and the Western Hemisphere A-Team.

“Being an A-Team member is a great way to become more knowledgeable about specific aspects of the Council’s export market development work and bring your organization’s perspective and ideas to the Council’s program planning process,” said Darren Armstrong, USGC chairman and farmer from North Carolina. “Sharing your expertise provides valuable insight and guidance to the Council staff and Board of Directors.”

The application period is open through April 30. A-Team appointments for 2020-2022 will be announced prior to the USGC board of delegates meeting in July. Terms will begin on Aug. 6.

Additional information is available on the USGC website. https://grains.org/apply-today-to-serve-on-a-usgc-advisory-team/