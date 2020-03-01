By Marquis Energy LLC | April 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As the largest dry-mill ethanol facility in the world, Marquis is well-positioned to supply the much-needed alcohol component needed in hand sanitizer. While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to shortages in hand sanitizer, Marquis is now producing mass amounts of this vital product during this crisis to supply the American people.

“There is an immediate need for hand sanitizer throughout our nation to provide an instant virus-killing remedy for healthcare workers and the general public,” said Marquis CEO Mark Marquis. “Our team is working 24 hours per day, seven days a week to provide hand sanitizer to healthcare workers, police and fire departments and the general public to help protect them against the spread of the pandemic we face.”

“Marquis is proud and fortunate to be able to supply the American people with this critical need during this pandemic. Now is the time when our communities must band together to do everything we can to defeat COVID-19,” says Marquis.

Information and orders for Marquis’ FDA and WHO approved and recommended hand sanitizer product may be found at marquisxt.com.

While Marquis produces this much-needed hand sanitizer, we continue to make homegrown fuel-grade ethanol to supply the globe with clean-burning and more affordable fuel, as well as dried distillers grains for our livestock producers.