UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, is asking the Brazilian government to take action to help prevent the nation’s sugar and ethanol industry from collapsing due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement released by UNICA notes ethanol has been one of the products most impacted by the pandemic. The fuel is being sold below its cost value. “If this continues, mills will be forced to interrupt the harvest that has just begun,” UNICA said in a statement, noting the entire supply chain will be impacted, from sugarcane producers to fuel suppliers. “There are 370 mills and distilleries, 70,000 sugar cane suppliers, for a total of 2.3 million direct and indirect jobs that are under imminent threat,” UNICA said.

