By Fluid Quip Technologies | April 17, 2020

The Fluid Quip Technologies Maximum Stillage Co-Products MSC system start up commenced at the Green Plains Shenandoah, Iowa, ethanol facility. The MSC protein separation system began operations producing 50 percent Still Pro 50 protein within 24 hours of startup. This marks the fifth MSC system operating, globally, with three additional MSC systems currently under construction.

“We are excited to implement this technology across our platform and collaborate with our biotechnology partners to further increase margins and add value to the products we produce.” said Todd Becker, president and CEO of Green Plains. GP selected the patented FQT MSC technology as part of the GP diversification strategy into high-value protein products. FQT provided the MSC technology, engineering, core equipment, construction management, and startup and training for the Shenandoah system.

Plants running the MSC protein system continue to operate profitably, during these low margin periods, due to the highly profitable 50 percent protein product which is sold as a high value functional feed ingredient. “A 15 to 20 cent per gallon margin uplift for any plant, is a stay-in-business advantage for any plant right now,” says Neal Jakel, FQT partner, strategy and development. “This technology is truly a game changer for plants to diversify their revenue stream from the volatile corn and ethanol commodity markets. Leaders in the industry like Green Plains recognize that a diversification strategy is one of the best ways to achieve robust and predictable margins.”

In 2019 the Green Plains organization, led by CEO Todd Becker, made the decision to further diversify their ethanol facilities, to insulate revenue generation from the energy market pitfalls. Shenandoah is the first GP plant to have the MSC system installed and the first one operational. A second GP Ethanol facility is currently undergoing installation of the FQT MSC system and is expected to come online later this year.

The GP Shenandoah plant processes approximately 26 million bushels of corn annually to produce 75 million gallons of ethanol as well as distillers’ grains and distillers corn oil. With MSC, the plant will diversify to produce 50,000 tons of include the new high-value protein co-product, increase distillers corn oil yield up to 20 percent, and also achieve overall plant capacity gains, without sacrificing DDGs quality.

Innovative technology



FQT leveraged its years of experience in the corn wet milling and ethanol industries to develop the MSC technology. Fluid Quip Technologies developed the patented MSC technology exclusively for dry mill ethanol plants to produce high-value co-products. The bolt-on technology uses a series of mechanical processes to separate protein from the solids after ethanol distillation. Centrifuges are used to isolate protein from residual fiber and carbohydrates. Once the protein is isolated, it is sent to a protein dryer where it is dried into a high-quality meal.