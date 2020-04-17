ADVERTISEMENT

Granite Falls Energy LLC filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17 announcing it’s 62 MMgy ethanol plant in Granite Falls, Minnesota, will remain idle through the end of April.

According to document filed with the SEC, the company decided on April 16 to extend the current shutdown of its ethanol plant through April 30. The facility has been idle since April 3 to perform regularly scheduled temporary maintenance. That shutdown was originally scheduled to end April 17. Granite Falls plans to extend the shutdown until at least April 30 “due to market risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its ramifications,” said the company in its 8-K.

As the anticipated April 30 start state approaches, Granite Falls said it will evaluate whether it is appropriate to keep the plant idle for a longer period of time. The company said it will provide additional disclosure in the even it determines an additional extension of the idle period is appropriate.