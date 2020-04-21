ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. government recently released updated energy statistics that show liquid biofuel consumption reached 2.351 billion liters (621.07 million gallons) last year, up approximately 24 percent from 2018.

Ethanol consumption fell slightly, from 753 million liters in 2018 to 753 million liters in 2019. Biodiesel consumption increased by 1.598 billion liters, up 40 percent when compared to 2018. According to the U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, biodiesel consumption set records in both 2018 and 2019.

Ethanol accounted for 32 percent of the liquid biofuels consumed in the U.K. last year, while biodiesel accounted for 68 percent. Data released by the BEIS shows ethanol accounted for 4.5 percent of gasoline, while biodiesel accounted for 5.3 percent of diesel fuel. On a combined basis, liquid biofuels accounted for 5 percent of transportation fuel.

During the fourth quarter alone, liquid biofuel consumption reached 655 million liters, up 44 percent when compared to the same period of 2018. The BEIS said the quarter marks only the second time that quarterly U.K. biofuel consumption has exceeded 600 million liters.

Fourth quarter ethanol consumption was up only 1.7 percent, reaching 197 million liters, while biodiesel consumption for the quarter was up 76 percent, reaching 458 million liters. This is the second highest quarterly total for biodiesel consumption.

Ethanol accounted for 4.7 percent of gasoline during the fourth quarter, up slightly from the fourth quarter of 2018. Biodiesel consumption represented 6 percent of diesel consumption, up 2.6 percent when compared to the same period of the previous year.

On a combined basis, liquid biofuels comprised 5.5 percent of transportation fuel during the fourth quarter, up 1.7 percent. Biodiesel represented 70 percent of fourth quarter biofuels consumption, while ethanol accounted for the remaining 30 percent.