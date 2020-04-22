By Renewable Fuels Association | April 22, 2020

In celebration of Earth Day, the Renewable Fuels Association and Renewable Fuels Nebraska today announced that Trenton Agri Products (TAP) in Trenton, Nebraska will become the first demonstration site for a new ethanol industry initiative to expand pollinator habitat in key production regions. TAP will establish a 5-acre pollinator plot this spring near the entrance to their facility to increase awareness and encourage local farmers to expand pollinator habitat on private lands. The plot will remain in place for at least three years.

“We are excited to be part of the ethanol industry’s efforts to promote the expansion of critical pollinator habitat,” said Charlie Wilson, President and CEO of Trenton Agri Products. “TAP has long been committed to environmental stewardship and strong community partnerships. As a producer of a clean, green renewable fuel, we are pleased to dedicate land at our facility to establish a pollinator demonstration plot and serve as an educational opportunity for the surrounding community.”

In February, the Renewable Fuels Association, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, Nebraska Corn (comprising the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association) and Pheasants Forever, Inc. announced the launch of a pilot project in collaboration with Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture to expand critical pollinator habitat as part of the ethanol industry’s commitment to improving biodiversity.

The pilot project establishes pollinator habitat and demonstration sites in collaboration with Nebraska ethanol plants. The project will provide support to local corn growers, with the goal of expanding similar habitat with partnering farmers and impacting a minimum of 1,000 acres. The project will also work to connect farmers with relevant financial and technical assistance by leveraging existing Pheasants Forever habitat partnership programs.