By Renewable Fuels Association | April 24, 2020

The Renewable Fuels Association has received the TRANSCAER National Achievement Award in recognition of extraordinary achievement by the organization or a team in support of the TRANSCAER initiative, a national outreach effort that has focused on assisting communities prepare for and respond to possible hazardous material transportation incidents. 2019 marks the eighth year in a row the ethanol association has received this honor.

“For the eighth consecutive year, the Renewable Fuels Association continues to go above and beyond to implement the principles of TRANSCAER,” said TRANSCAER Director Erica Bernstein. “We are proud to recognize RFA’s contributions to the TRANSCAER program and for their dedication to training first responders on ethanol safety and emergency response in communities across the United States.”

In 2019, RFA held 27 ethanol safety seminars in 10 locations, four Train-the-Trainer webinars and an online ethanol safety training initiative, which trained emergency responders on how to properly respond to an ethanol incident. Collectively, these events trained nearly 900 individuals last year.

“Once again, this is a great honor for RFA, especially for our Director of Safety and Technical Programs, Missy Ruff, who has led our involvement with TRANSCAER,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “The safety of industry employees continues to be a top priority, and we want to do all we can to help emergency personnel be well-prepared. The U.S. ethanol industry enjoys a strong record of safety, and we look forward to educating even more first responders in the future.”

TRANSCAER members include volunteer representatives from the chemical manufacturing, transportation, distribution, hazardous material storage and handling, emergency response and preparedness, and related service industries as well as the government. “TRANSCAER” stands for Transportation Community Awareness Emergency Response. Click here for more information.

RFA’s Missy Ruff was chosen last year to chair the National TRANSCAER Task Group, the managing body for initiatives undertaken by the organization. For more information on ethanol safety events, visit www.ethanolresponse.com.