ADVERTISEMENT

Granite Falls Energy LLC filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27 announcing its 62 MMgy ethanol plant in Granite Falls, Minnesota, will remain idle through at least May 18.

The facility was idled on April 3 to perform regularly scheduled temporary maintenance. That shutdown was originally scheduled to end April 17. Earlier this month, Granite Falls announced it would extend the shutdown until at least April 30. The existing shutdown has again been extended.

In an April 27 filing with the SEC, Granite Falls Energy said company management decided on April 23 that the shutdown will continue until at least May 18 “due to market risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its ramifications.”

As the anticipated May 18 start state approaches, Granite Falls said it will evaluate whether it is appropriate to keep the plant idle for a longer period of time. The company said it will provide additional disclosure in the event it determines an additional extension of the idle period is appropriate.