The USDA recently released it Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for April, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production for February was down when compared to the previous month, but up from February 2019.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 481 million bushels in February. Total corn consumption was down 7 percent from January, but up 7 percent from February 2019. February usage included 92.1 percent for alcohol and 7.9 percent for other purposes.

Corn use for fuel alcohol was at 434 million bushels in February, down 8 percent from January, but up 8 percent when compared to February 2019. Corn consumed in February for 2020 for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was 90 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Sorghum consumed for fuel alcohol reached 5.857 million hundredweight (cwt) (327,992 tons), up from both 4.967 million cwt in January 2020 and 5.054 million cwt in February 2019.

At dry mill facilities, condensed distillers solubles production fell to 101,367 tons, down from both 121.740 tons in January and 109,504 tons during the same month of the previous year. Corn oil production was at 148,853 in February, down from 151,162 million in January, but up from 132,627 tons in February 2109. Distillers grains production fell to 328,113 tons, down from 358,478 in January and 336,464 tons in February of the previous year. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.82 million tons, down from 1.95 million tons in January, but up from 1.69 million tons in February 2019. Distillers wet grains production fell to 1.17 million tons, down from 1.39 million tons in January and 1.21 million tons in February in the previous year. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 469,444 million tons, down from 476,126 tons in January, but up from 427,761 tons in February 2019.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production was at 63,305 tons in February, down from 68,154 tons in January, but up from 56,218 tons in February of the previous year. Corn gluten feed production was at 281,160 tons, down from 308,081 tons in January, but up from 250,857 tons in February 2019. Corn gluten meal production was at 88,021 tons, down from 93,097 tons in January, but up from 77,454 tons in February of the prior year. Wet corn gluten feed production was at 235,941 tons, down from 258,481 tons in January, but up from 224,333 tons in February 2019.

Carbon dioxide captured at dry and wet mills fell to 211,775 tons, down from 216,915 tons in January and 221,058 tons in February of the previous year.