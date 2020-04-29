By GranBio | April 29, 2020

GranBio Technologies, via its wholly-owned subsidiary AVAPCO LLC, (Atlanta, Georgia), has converted its biorefinery research facility in Thomaston, Georgia, to the production of hand sanitizer to assist organizations and consumers that are experiencing difficulties obtaining hand sanitizer products during the nationwide COVID-19 public health emergency. Targeted customers include nursing homes, small businesses, hospitals, police and fire departments, universities, and individual consumers. The product is sold in one gallon bottles and 50-gallon drums at http://www.GAsanitizer.com or by contacting sanitizer@granbio.com for bulk or tax exempt orders.

AVAPCO is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an over-the-counter (OTC) drug manufacturer to prepare alcohol-based hand sanitizers pursuant to FDA’s Temporary Policy for Preparation of Certain Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer Products During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declared by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

According to the World Health Organization, at present, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are the only known means for rapidly and effectively inactivating a wide array of potentially harmful microorganisms on hands. In efforts to support adoption of alcohol-based hand sanitizers as the gold standard for hand hygiene, WHO has developed recommended formulations for local preparation when suitable commercial products are either unavailable or too costly. GranBio’s hand sanitizer utilizes the WHO recommended ethanol-based formulation.

According to Ken Hill, chief commercial officer for GranBio Technologies, “Since 2012, our Thomaston Biorefinery has developed technologies for the production of biofuels, biochemicals, and advanced renewable materials from biomass such as wood and agricultural residues. When we learned of the unparalleled shortage at critical institutions across the U.S., we redeployed our unique assets for hand sanitizer production to assist our communities during this exceptional crisis. Our biorefinery is well equipped for this task, with a classified production area for handling flammable solvents (ethanol), an on-site R&D laboratory with state-of-the-art analytical equipment for quality testing, and highly trained technical operations and laboratory staff.”

“We are meticulous with our operating procedures and regulatory compliance across several agencies to ensure that our product is effective and widely available as we support our local institutions,” says facility manager Cody Gallaher.