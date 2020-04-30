ADVERTISEMENT

Officials in North Dakota on April 30 announced the launch of a low-interest loan program that will provide ethanol producers located within the state up to $15 million to help weather the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Dakota Agricultural Commissioner Doug Goehring announced the approval of the Ethanol Recovery Program during a press conference held on April 30. The program was approved earlier in the day by the North Dakota Industrial Commission and will be administered by the Bank of North Dakota.

Loans provided under the program will have a 1 percent interest rate. Goehring said the program offers a six month deferment on principal and interest.

During his presentation, Goering spoke about the importance of the ethanol industry, noting it provides rural jobs while supporting grain farmers and the state’s livestock industry. He estimates North Dakota’s ethanol industry adds $600 million to $800 million in economic impact to the state annually.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum explained the loans will be backed by the state’s Strategic Investments and Improvements Fund. He also noted that a law passed by the state legislature last year that established a fuel production loan guarantee program set up the ability to do this back-stop guarantee from the SIIF fund.

North Dakota currently has five ethanol plants.