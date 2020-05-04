By Aemetis Inc. | May 04, 2020

Aemetis Inc. announced on May 1 that it has commenced deliveries under a long-term agreement with Messer to supply carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to a newly-constructed, state-of-the-art CO 2 plant located adjacent to the Aemetis ethanol plant.

Last week, the Aemetis 65 million gallon per year ethanol plant began supplying CO 2 to Messer for processing into liquid CO 2 – a key product in the food freezing and chilling, carbonated beverage, and electronics sectors. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the supply of liquid CO 2 has been significantly disrupted in California and throughout the United States as ethanol production plants have decreased production rates. The Messer plant will serve existing and new customers in Northern California and surrounding states via truck and rail.

For the past two years, Aemetis worked closely with Messer on the construction of a new CO 2 facility which is connected via pipeline to the Aemetis ethanol production facility. Aemetis anticipates selling Messer approximately 450 tons of CO 2 daily from the company’s ethanol fermentation process. Messer will then purify and convert the supplied CO 2 into liquid form, which it sells to a variety of customers.