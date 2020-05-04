ADVERTISEMENT

Heron Lake Bioenergy LLC filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29 announcing the current shutdown of its ethanol plant in Huron Lake, Minnesota, will continue through the end of May.

The company made a similar SEC filing in mid-March, noting its board of directors had determined that it was in the best interest of the company to idle the plant. The shutdown began in late March.

The new filing said the shutdown is being extended due to market risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its ramifications. As the anticipated restart date of May 31 nears, the company said it will evaluate whether it is appropriate for the plant to extend its idle period. Huron Lake Bioenergy said it will provide additional disclosure in the event it determines an additional extension of the idle period is appropriate.