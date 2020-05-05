ADVERTISEMENT

Valmet will supply automation to AustroCel’s bioethanol plant currently under construction in Hallein, Austria. The advanced automation technology will provide the plant with high operational flexibility, reliability and availability in producing biofuel to replace fossil fuel.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the first quarter 2020. The value of the order is not disclosed. The delivery will take place in June 2020, and the plant will start its operation at the end of 2020.

The bioethanol from the plant is produced from waste materials from the adjacent viscose pulp mill through a process of fermenting and distilling wood sugar. This biofuel will be added to petrol, replacing about one percent of the annual petrol consumption in Austria and saving around 50,000 tons of CO 2 per year.

“We selected Valmet’s automation technology for our new bioethanol plant based on our positive experience with the Valmet DNA automation system in our pulp mill and the good service support we have received from the company over the years,” says Josef Kendlbacher, project manager, AustroCel Hallein GmbH.

“We have established a trustworthy relationship with AustroCel Hallein by working closely together and offering relevant life-cycle services to the mill,” says Mustafa Began, service area manager, automation, Valmet.

The Hallein plant has been using Valmet’s automation systems for decades. The first system, Damatic Classic, was delivered to the site in 1987 and upgraded to Damatic XD in 1989. The system has been continuously renewed during the past 30 years as part of the Valmet DNA Software Life Cycle Agreement between the companies.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

Valmet’s delivery scope includes an upgrade of the existing system and the extension of the Valmet DNA automation and information management system, along with application engineering, project implementation and installation. The system includes intrinsically safe ATEX process interfaces and a redundant Profinet solution that interfaces with smart motor controllers.

Process performance is supported by Valmet Control Performance services, which are part of the Valmet Industrial Internet offering.