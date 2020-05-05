ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 139.93 million gallons of ethanol and 899,730 metric tons of distillers grains in March, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on May 5. Exports of both products were down when compared to March 2019.

The 139.93 million gallons of ethanol exported in March was down significantly from the 194.16 million gallons exported in February but was relatively flat when compared to the 140 million gallons exported during the same period of 2019.

The U.S exported ethanol to nearly four dozen countries in March. Brazil was the top destination for U.S. ethanol with 37.22 million gallons, followed by Canada at 27.49 million gallons, and India with 19.63 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $241.64 million in March, down from $323 million in February, but up from $234.26 million in March 2019.

Total ethanol exports for the first three months of the year reached 1.84 billion liters at a value of $821.17 million, compared to 1.45 billion liters at a value of $612.07 during the same period of last year.

The U.S. exported 899,730 tons of distillers grains in March, up from the 852,904 tons exported in February, but down from 956,828 tons exported in March 2019.

The U.S. exported the ethanol coproduct to more than three dozen countries in March. Mexico was the top destination with 190,125 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 139,974 metric tons and South Korea at 127,636 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $194.77 million in March, up from $178.24 million in February, but down from $202.65 million in March 2019.

Total U.S. distillers grains exports for the first quarter of 2020 reached 2.73 million metric tons at a value of $572.49 million, compared to 2.45 million tons at a value of $518.13 reported for the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.