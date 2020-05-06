ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production was up by more than 11 percent the week ending May 1 while weekly ethanol ending stocks fell by nearly 3 percent, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 6.

Members of the U.S. ethanol industry produced an average of 598,000 barrels per day during the week ending May 1, up from 537,000 barrels per day the previous week. The week ending May 1 marks the first time in two months that ethanol production increased from the previous week.

Ethanol production fell sharply in late March and early April due to decreased liquid fuel demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fuel demand has been slowly rebounding in recent weeks, but ethanol production is still far below normal levels. When compared to the same week of 2019, ethanol production for the week ending May 1 was down approximately 438,000 barrels per day. When compared to the production during the final week of February 2020, production was down approximately 481,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 25.612 million barrels, down from 26.337 million barrels the previous week, and down from a record high level of 27.689 million barrels set the week ending April 17. When compared to the same week of 2019, weekly ending stocks were up 3.144 million barrels.