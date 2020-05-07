ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA has announced it will hold a series of training webinars related to the recently announced $100 million in grants it plans to award through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

The USDA plans to hold a webinar focused on HBIIP orientation and enrollment on May 12, a webinar focused on HBIIP fueling station and fleet facility on May 19, and a webinar focused on HBIIP fuel distribution facilities on May 26.

The USDA said the webinars will allow potential applicants to gain knowledge about the application process, including preparing an application, submitting applications using the online application system, and accessing applicant resources.

The agency said registration can be completed at any time before and during the program. However, there is a limited capacity of registrants.

Additional information is available on the USDA Rural Development website.