By Iowa Renewable Fuels Association | May 08, 2020

This week USDA released guidance on the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) and the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association is offering support and encouraging Iowa fuel retailers to take steps now to streamline the application process.

HBIIP is designed to provide U.S. fuel retailers with 50 percent cost-share grants up to $5 million to upgrade fuel infrastructure to offer higher biofuel blends. The Online Application System is expected to become available on May 15, but there are steps retailers can take today to ensure the application process is as smooth as possible. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) is offering resources and assistance to help Iowa fuel retailers prepare and apply for the HBIIP grants.

“We will do everything we can to help Iowa retailers leverage this program to the greatest extent possible and we encourage all who are interested in adding biofuels to their stations to start this process now,” said IRFA Marketing Director Lisa Coffelt. “We are excited to see USDA following through on this infrastructure program, which is necessary to aid in the growth of Unleaded88 and other higher ethanol and biodiesel blends in the fuel marketplace.”

Iowa retailers can contact IRFA Marketing Director Lisa Coffelt with questions at 515-829-0478 or LCoffelt@IowaRFA.org.