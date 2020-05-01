By U.S. Grains Council, Growth Energy and the Renewable Fuels Association | May 11, 2020

The Colombian Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism (MINCIT) this weekend announced it will impose duties of $0.1997/gallon on U.S. ethanol exports to Colombia. The following is a joint statement from leadership of the U.S. Grains Council, Growth Energy and the Renewable Fuels Association.

“While we have cooperated fully with investigating authorities in Colombia to demonstrate these final duties are unjustified, the Colombian government sided with Colombia’s ethanol industry. MINCIT’s decision was not supported by evidence and raises questions regarding the Ministry’s compliance with standard CVD procedures.

“The U.S. ethanol industry remains committed to our partners in Colombia, continuing to help the country meet its blending targets and providing benefits to Colombian consumers so they may access a clean, renewable and affordable fuel.”