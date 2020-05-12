ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, recently announced that ethanol revenue for mills in the south-central region of the country was down almost 50 percent during the first half of April due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to UNICA, 22.38 million tons of sugarcane was processed by mills in the region during the first half of April, the second highest level on record for the two-week period.

Approximately 981.86 million liters (259.38 million gallons) of ethanol was produced during the period, including 180.14 million liters of anhydrous ethanol and 801.72 million liters of hydrous ethanol. Those volumes include corn ethanol production, which reached 86.3 million liters during the first half of April, up from 49.017 million liters during the same period of last year.

Ethanol sales for the first half of April were at 799.03 million, including 560.48 million liters of hydrous ethanol. Hydrous ethanol sales were down 35.77 percent when compared to the same period of 2019. UNICA said 201.2 million liters of anhydrous ethanol was sold domestically during the first half of April, down from 302.91 million liters during the same period of last year.

UNIAC said the drastic drop in demand for fuels, reduced oil prices and drop in sugar prices are impacting revenues for mills in the region. Revenue from the sale of ethanol was down nearly 50 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.