The Renewable Fuels Association is pleased to welcome ClearFlame Engine Technologies as the organization’s newest Associate Member.

Based in Chicago, ClearFlame Engine Technologies is a technology company providing a patented set of modifications for diesel engines that allow them to operate on 100 percent ethanol fuel as a substitute for petroleum diesel fuel. Opening the current diesel fuel market to use 100 percent ethanol fuel has the potential to add massive additional ethanol demand over time; 50 percent replacement of all diesel fuel would require 34 billion gallons of additional ethanol fuel, according to ClearFlame.

“We are very happy to be working with ethanol producers and the RFA as we continue to build support for our technology,” said BJ Johnson, CEO of ClearFlame Engine Technologies. “The simplicity, availability, and low cost of ethanol fuel and ethanol fueling infrastructure strongly supports rapid implementation of ClearFlame’s technology and we’re eager to continue this journey with the RFA.”

“ClearFlame’s excellent presentation at this year’s National Ethanol Conference was a ‘lightbulb moment’ for the ethanol industry leaders in attendance,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “As we continue to explore new uses and markets for low-carbon, clean-burning fuel ethanol, ClearFlame’s technology has the potential to open new doors for the industry. We are thrilled to welcome ClearFlame Engine Technologies to the RFA membership ranks, and we look forward to working with them to pursue new and exciting opportunities for ethanol.”

