LucasE3 has announced an agreement with Brazil-based Maracajá Bioenergia to build a new corn ethanol plant in the northern region of the state of Mato Grosso near the municipality of Matupá.

According to the companies, Maracajá has completed the land acquisition for the plant. Construction is expected to start later this year and take 12 to 14 months to complete. The plant is initially expected to have the capacity to produce 320,000 liters (84,535.06 gallons) per day, which equates to an annual production capacity of approximately 30 million gallons. A planned phase two of development would double the plant’s nameplate capacity.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not currently expected to impact the development timeline for the plant. Maracajá also noted that it believes ethanol demand and prices will quickly recover as the pandemic subsides.

Maracajá called LucasE3’s technology among the most advanced in the world, and noted the plant will achieve low-energy consumption, high yields and enable the production of corn oil with low fatty acids.

“We are proud that LucasE3 has its second major project in Brazil, at the same time as we are supporting existing Brazilian ethanol producers to reduce costs, increase capacities and improve yields in their existing plants,” said Peter McGenity, commercial director at LucasE3. “We are excited and proud that we can play a part in Brazil’s World leading eco-economy.”