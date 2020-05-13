ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production was up more than 3 percent the week ending May 8 while ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell by nearly 6 percent, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 13.

Members of the U.S. ethanol industry produced approximately 612,000 barrels per day the week ending May 8, up from 598,000 barrels per day the previous week. The week ending May 8 marks the second consecutive week of ethanol production growth following two months of production declines caused by impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When compared to the same week of 2019, ethanol production was down approximately 434,000 barrels per day. When compared to the final week of February this year, production was down 462,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ethanol ending stocks continued to fall the week ending May 8, reaching 24.19 million barrels, down from 25.612 million barrels the previous week and down from a record setting level of 27.689 million barrels reached the week ending April 17. When compared to the same week of 2019, ethanol stocks were up 1.94 million barrels.