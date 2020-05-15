ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA has delivered its proposed rule to set 2021 renewable volume requirements (RVOs) under the Renewable Fuel Standard and the 2022 RVO for biomass-based diesel to the White House Office of Management and Budget. OMB review marks a final stage before a proposed rule is released for public comment.

Under statute, the EPA is required to promulgate annual RFS rulemakings on or before Nov. 30 of the prior year. With the 2021 proposed RFS rule now under OMB review, the agency appears to be on track to meet that deadline. The OMB website does not currently include a summary of the specific provisions included in the rule.

Additional information is available on the OMB website.