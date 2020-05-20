ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production for the week ending May 15 was up nearly 8 percent while weekly ethanol ending stocks fell by more than 2 percent, according to data released on May 20 by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The data shows U.S. ethanol production and use continues to slowly rebound following sharp declines in March and April due to market impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 663,000 barrels per day the week ending May 15, up from an average of 617,000 barrels per day the previous week. Production was down 409,000 barrels per day when compared to the same week of last year, and down 416,000 barrels per day when compared to the volume of ethanol produced during the final week in February, before COVID-19 began to impact U.S. fuel markets.

Weekly ethanol ending stocks fell to 23.63 million barrels the week ending May 15, down from 24.19 million barrels the previous week, and down from a record-setting 27.689 million barrels the week ending April 17. When compared to the same week of 2019, weekly ethanol ending stocks were up only 222,000 barrels.