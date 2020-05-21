ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, recently released data showing ethanol sales by mills in the country’s south-central region were down 29 percent in April. Sales in both domestic and export markets were down.

Production units in the region crushed approximately 37.96 million tons of sugarcane during the second half of April, up from 31.73 million tons processed during the same period of last year. According to UNICA, 45.76 percent of the sugarcane processed during the two-week period went to sugar production, up from 30.87 percent last year.

Ethanol production for the second half of April reached 1.57 billion liters (414.75 million gallons), down from 1.5 billion liters during the same period of 2019. Of the 1.57 billion liters produced during the two-week period, 1.14 billion was hydrous ethanol. Anhydrous ethanol production reached 438.5 million liters, up 36.95 percent.

For the full month of April, mills in the south-central region produced 1.94 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, up 5.15 percent, and 615.91 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 56.47 percent.

Corn ethanol production in April reached 181.88 million liters, up 80.72 percent when compared to the same month of last year. Approximately 95.58 million liters of that volume was produced during the second half of April.

Mills in the south-central region sold 1.78 billion liters of ethanol in April, with 76.77 million liters of that volume destined for export. Sales for the month were down 29 percent when compared to April 2019.

Domestically, sales of hydrous ethanol were at 1.1 billion liters, down 38.37 percent when compared to last year. Domestic sales of anhydrous ethanol fell to 480.19 million liters, down 18.97 percent.