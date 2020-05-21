ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on May 21 released updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data, reporting that two additional SRE petitions have been filed with the agency; one for compliance year 2019 and one for compliance year 2020.

A total of 27 SRE petitions for compliance year 2019 have now been filed, up from 26 that had been filed as of April 16. All 27 petitions are still pending.

Only one SRE petition has been filed to date for compliance year 2020. That petition is also still pending.

The EPA made no other changes to the data posted to its online SRE dashboard.

For compliance years 2016 through 2018, the EPA approved 85 of the 99 SRE petitions it received. Those 85 approved SRE petitions allowed 38.31 billion gallons of fuel to be exempt from RFS blending requirements, equating to approximately 4.04 billion renewable identification numbers (RINs).

Additional SRE data is available on the EPA website.