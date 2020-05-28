By Growth Energy | May 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Growth Energy Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Chris Bliley testified at the U.S. EPA’s virtual hearing on its proposed “Fuels Regulatory Streamlining Rule.” Bliley, whose organization is the largest renewable fuel organization in the world, applauded the agency’s efforts to streamline the current requirements while cautioning against any changes that would negatively impact the availability of E15, a fuel blended with 15 percent ethanol.

“With E15 currently available at more than 2,000 retail locations in 29 states and now available for year-round sale, any update to the fuel regulations should first and foremost, do no harm to the availability of this fuel,” testified Bliley.

Bliley also urged the agency to provide clarification on some of the proposed certification language found in the proposal, noting an opportunity to simplify the BOB certification process for E10 and E15 without imposing an additional requirement on blenders who choose 15 percent ethanol.

“With E15 now approved for year-round sale, it makes little sense why E15 would have substantially different BOB requirements for E10 and E15. At a minimum, if downstream oxygenate blenders choose to add 15 percent ethanol, they should not incur any additional requirements of that as a fuel manufacturer or refiner.”

In addition to these changes, Bliley called on the agency to follow through on this administration’s prior commitment to streamline labeling and remove infrastructure barriers to the sale of E15.

“In discussions last year, the EPA administrator committed to review the E15 label as well as remove hurdles to the sale of E15 through existing infrastructure. While these changes may not be within the scope of this rulemaking, it is important that the agency follow through on its commitments to help expand the availability of renewable fuels,” concluded Bliley.