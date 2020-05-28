ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production increased by more than 9 percent the week ending May 22, while weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell by nearly 2 percent, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 28.

Ethanol production increased to an average of 724,000 barrels per day the week ending May 22, up from 663,000 barrels per day the previous week. May 22 marks the fourth consecutive week of growth following sharp declines in March and April due to market impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Production was down approximately 330,000 barrels per day when compared to the same week of last year, and down approximately 355,000 barrels per day when compared to the final week of February, before COVID-19 began to impact U.S. fuel markets.

Weekly U.S. ethanol ending stocks fell for the fifth week in a row, reaching 23.176 million barrels for the week ending May 22, down from 23.626 million barrels the previous week. When compared to the same week of 2019, weekly ending stocks were up 553,000 barrels.