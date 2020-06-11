By Ethanol Producer Magazine | June 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

SCS approved as LCFS verification body

SCS Global Services has been approved by the California Air Resources Board as a verification body for the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard. CARB added third-party verification requirements to the LCFS recently to ensure data accuracy and conformance with the regulation.

SCS is the only California-based verification body for the LCFS with approved auditors in North America, Central America, Brazil and Southeast Asia. SCS auditors have more than 10 years of experience in conducting assessments in the low-carbon fuels sector, including corn ethanol, sugarcane ethanol and other biofuels.

“SCS has received approval from CARB to conduct audits remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is currently conducting fuel pathway validation services following our approved virtual site audit protocol,” said Matt Rudolph, the company’s director of fuels and biomaterials.

Valmet to supply ethanol plant automation in Austria

Valmet has been selected to supply automation to an ethanol plant currently under construction in Hallein, Austria. The Finland-based company will deliver and install the technology in June, and the plant will begin operations later this year. The facility will produce ethanol from waste material supplied by a co-located pulp mill, utilizing a process of fermenting and distilling wood sugar. The existing pulp mill has been using Valmet automation technology for nearly three decades.

“We selected Valmet’s automation technology for our new bioethanol plant based on our positive experience with the Valmet DNA automation system in our pulp mill, and the good service and support we have received from the company over the years,” said Josef Kendlbacher, project manager at the facility.

ACE conference, FEW to co-locate in August

The American Coalition for Ethanol has announced that its 33rd annual conference will be co-located with the rescheduled International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo in late August. The events will take place concurrently at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, Aug. 24-26, with the ACE meeting taking place on the afternoon of Aug. 25.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACE’s board decided that hosting this year’s gathering in association with the FEW is in the best interest of its members. “ACE is looking forward to returning to Omaha and offering our conference attendees the opportunity to expand upon the content and connections they’re able to obtain in one place through this year’s partnership with BBI International,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO.

ClearFlame Joins RFA

The Renewable Fuels Association announced in May that ClearFlame Engine Technologies has joined the organization.

Based in Chicago, ClearFlame is a technology company providing a patented set of modifications for diesel engines that allow them to operate on ethanol as a substitute for petroleum diesel fuel. Opening the diesel market to ethanol has the potential to add massive additional ethanol demand over time.

“We are very happy to be working with ethanol producers and the RFA as we continue to build support for our technology,” said BJ Johnson, CEO of ClearFlame. “The simplicity, availability and low cost of ethanol fuel and ethanol fueling infrastructure strongly supports rapid implementation of ClearFlame’s technology and we’re eager to continue this journey with the RFA.”