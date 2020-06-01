ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting via WebEX on June 4.

The REEEAC provides the secretary of commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

According to the ITA, the committee and officials from the Department of Commerce and other agencies will discuss major issues affecting the competiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries, consider recommendations for approval, and brief senior U.S. government officials on the efforts completed during the current committee’s charter term.

The committee’s June 4 meeting will be the seventh and final of its current charter term. Current members of the committee include representatives of the Renewable Fuels Association, Covanta, and the U.S. Grains Council. A full list of committee members is available on the Export.gov website.

The meeting will be open to the public. All guests are required to register. A limited amount of time before the close of the meeting will be available for oral comments from members of the public attending the meeting. Written comments concerning the REEEAC’s affairs may also be submitted at any time before or after the meeting. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.