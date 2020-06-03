ADVERTISEMENT

Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, sent a letter to U.S. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler on May 29 urging the agency to approve requests to waive Renewable Fuel Standard blending requirements submitted by the governors of Louisiana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Wyoming in April.

“We and others have repeatedly urged your agency to invoke the environmental harm waiver or use its general waiver authority to reduce blending requirements through formal comments and testimony during the annual RVO-setting process,” O’Mara wrote. “We now take this opportunity to restate our concerns in light of the pending request for relief.”

In the letter, the NWF repeats previous claims that biofuel production negatively impacts wildlife habitats, water quality, climate change and air quality. Those claims, however, are disputed by representatives of the ethanol industry.

“In light of the clear and present danger to the environment, we join with the Governors of six states in asking for a waiver to the [renewable volume obligation (RVO),” O’Mara said.

The EPA has yet to take action on the RFS waiver requests filed for compliance year 2020.