ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced ethanol sales fell by more than 20 percent during the first half of May. Corn ethanol production, however, is up significantly when compared to 2019.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 42.46 million tons of sugarcane during the first half of May, up 8.76 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest, which began April 1, approximately 103.02 million tons of sugarcane has been processed, up 21.67 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Ethanol production for the two-week period was at 1.82 billion liters (480.79 million gallons), including 503.95 million liters of anhydrous ethanol and 1.32 billion liters of hydrous ethanol. From April 1 through May 16, mills in the region have produced 4.4 billion liters of ethanol, including 1.12 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol and 3.28 billion liters of hydrous ethanol.

Corn ethanol production from April 1 through May 16 reached 293.39 billion liters, including 86.77 million liters of anhydrous ethanol and 206.62 million liters of hydrous ethanol. When compared to the same period of 2019, corn ethanol production was up more than 92 percent.

Ethanol sales for the first half of May reached 1.05 billion liters, down 22 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of that volume, 1.02 billion liters were sold domestically and 33.94 million liters were destined for export.

Domestic sales of hydrous ethanol reached 729.23 million liters during the first half of May, down 24 percent from the same period of 2019. Domestic sales of anhydrous ethanol were at 292.57 million liters, down 23.82 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Since the beginning of the current harvest, UNICA said mills in the south-central region have sold 2.85 billion liters of ethanol, down 26.28 percent. Of that total, 2.74 billion liters were sold domestically and 110.71 million liters were destined for export.