ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 99.38 million gallons of ethanol and 765,635 tons of distillers grains in April, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on June 4. Exports of both products were down.

The 99.38 million gallons of ethanol exported during the month was down from both the 150.17 million gallons in March 2019 and 139.93 million gallons exported in April 2020.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately 40 countries in April. Brazil was the top destination for U.S. ethanol at 23.78 million gallons, followed by India at 15.83 million gallons and Mexico at 13.8 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports fell to $175.97 million in April, down from $240.74 million in April 2020 and $241.64 million in March 2020.

Total ethanol exports for the first four months of the year reached 584.71 million liters at a value of $997.14 million, compared to 531.91 million gallons at a value of $852.82 million reported for the same period of last year.

The 765,635 tons of distillers grains exported in April was down from 917,836 tons exported in April 2019 and down from 899,730 tons exported in March 2020.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately three dozen countries in April. Vietnam was the top destination at 139,724 tons, followed by Mexico at 126,756 tons and South Korea at 93,701 tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports fell to $163.32 million in April, down from $195.35 million in April 2019 and $194.77 million in March 2020.

The U.S. exported a total of 3.49 million tons of distillers grains during the first four months of 2020 at a value of $735.81 million, compared to 3.37 million tons at a value of $713.48 million during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.