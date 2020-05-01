By North Dakota Industrial Commission | June 09, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has awarded $500,000 in Renewable Energy Program matching funds to the Energy & Environmental Research Center, for work toward the development of the first integrated North Dakota ethanol and carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility. The proposed research will use the Red Trail Energy ethanol facility near Richardton, North Dakota, as a case study, building on the successful outcomes of three phases of work since 2016. A CO2 Storage Facility Permitting Guidance Document will be compiled as part of the project to serve as a resource for other North Dakota renewable energy or biofuel producers interested in pursuing utilization of CCS technology.

In a joint statement the Commission said, “This project continues to help maximize the marketability of North Dakota ethanol through evolving CCS incentive programs.”

The North Dakota Industrial Commission, consisting of Gov. Doug Burgum as chairman, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, oversees the Renewable Energy Program.

The Legislature established the program in 2007 to provide funding for research, development, marketing and education to foster growth of renewable energy including wind, biofuels, biomass, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal and hydrogen.

The next application deadline for the program is August 1, 2020.