By U.S. Grains Council | June 11, 2020

The hosts of Export Exchange announced this week the planned 2020 event will be postponed until 2021 due to restrictions associated with the coronavirus.

U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Ryan LeGrand, Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor and the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) President Geoff Cooper made a joint statement about the event, now scheduled for Oct. 6 to 8, 2021, at the Loews Kansas City:

“As a result of the coronavirus and our concern for the safety of our attendees who travel from around the globe to come to this event, we’ve decided to postpone Export Exchange until the same time next year. Doing so will ensure we will have an event on par with the caliber of the meetings our guests have come to expect – without the specter of COVID-19.”

Export Exchange, the biennial event co-sponsored by the Council, RFA and Growth Energy, is expected to bring together 200 international buyers and end-users of coarse grains and co-products, including distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS), with approximately 300 U.S. suppliers and agribusiness representatives.

More information will be distributed in the coming months to members of the grains industries and will be made available online at www.exportexchange.org.