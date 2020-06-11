By DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences | June 11, 2020

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences today announced the launch of SPEZYME HN, the latest in the SPEZYME line of alpha amylase enzymes and a new inclusion in business’s suite of XCELIS Ethanol Solutions.

The SPEZYME line is known for offering numerous advantages for ethanol producers, including robust liquefaction and significant viscosity reduction across a variety of temperatures and pH levels. For the new SPEZYME HN blend – which combines an alpha-amylase with a thermostable phytase – that means delivering industry-leading liquefaction for dry grind ethanol plants operating under harsh conditions.

“This is a significant development for the industry right now, particularly following the success of Clean in Place (CIP) solutions that lead to lower cations in the ethanol production process, which has traditionally caused challenges for alpha-amylases,” said Josh Naylor, marketing coordinator, DuPont Biorefineries. “SPEZYME HN is a unique alpha-amylase blend in that it is designed to perform extremely well in harsh low cation or high temperature liquefaction conditions. This gives plants unprecedented flexibility in how they run their front-end operations.”

SPEZYME HN generates high dextrose equivalents (DEs) and starch solubility when liquefaction cation concentrations are far below the industry average. In fact, it produces higher DEs and lower slurry viscosity than competitive alpha-amylases at liquefaction temperatures up to 195 degrees Fahrenheit.

To learn more about SPEZYME HN and other XCELIS Ethanol Solutions from DuPont, visit http://www.xcelis.com/spezymehn or https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/xcelis-ethanol-solutions