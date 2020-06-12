By Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts | June 12, 2020

Today, at an afternoon press briefing, Gov. Pete Ricketts officially designated June 2020 as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska. The governor also highlighted three great reasons to use ethanol fuels when filling up a car or truck. Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump, it cleans up the environment by reducing carbon emissions, and it creates opportunities for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter joined the governor today to celebrate Renewable Fuels Month. He spoke about the University’s partnership with Green Plains to manufacture hand sanitizers for local businesses, schools, and non-profits in Nebraska communities.

Green Plains President, CEO and Director Todd Becker also attended the briefing to talk about his company’s program to provide industrial ethanol from its plant in York for use in hand sanitizers. Additionally, Nebraska Soybean Board Executive Director Scott Ritzman took part in the press event. He highlighted the economic importance of biodiesels, and the use of soybean oils to produce them.

Full video of today’s press briefing is available by clicking here.