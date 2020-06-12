ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario-based Nextfor, a program of the Centre for Research and Innovation in the Bio-Economy, has launched a $1 million challenge that aims to sustainably commercialize the transformation of lignin into chemicals and materials for value-added applications.

Nextfor on May 27 announced it is soliciting expressions of interest (EOI) from consortiums that have commercial or pre-commercial ready technologies and solutions to establish or increase the commercial readiness of one of three lignin-based platforms: polymer fine chemicals, residents/adhesives, or thermoplastics and composites. EOI’s can be submitted through July 13. Nextfor said a formal request for proposals (RFP) will be issued at a later date.

Eligible consortiums must include at least three members, including a lignin producer, technology provider and end user. The consortium lead must be a registered, legal entity from Ontario that has operated for two or more years and has the capability and capacity to be a commercial end-user for project outputs.

Additional information is available on the Nextfor website.