U.S. ethanol production was up slightly the week ending June 12, while weekly ethanol ending stocks were down approximately 2 percent, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 17.

U.S. fuel ethanol production reached averaged 841,000 barrels per day the week ending June 12, up from an average of 837,000 barrels per day the previous week. The week ending June 12 marks the seventh consecutive week of growth following sharp declines that began in late March and continued through April due to the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Production was down 240,000 barrels per day when compared to the same week of 2019 and down 238,000 barrels per day when compared to the final week of February, before U.S. fuel markets started to be impacted by COVID-19.

Weekly ending stocks fell to 21.346 million barrels the week ending June 12, down from 21.802 million barrels the previous week. The week ending June 12 marks the eight consecutive week of falling ethanol stocks following a record high of 27.689 million barrels set the week ending April 17. Weekly ending stocks were down 267,000 barrels when compared to the same week of 2019.