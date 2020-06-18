By Renewable Fuels Association | June 18, 2020

The Renewable Fuels Association has conducted nearly 300 in-person Ethanol Emergency Response Seminars across the country. Due to current circumstances and social distancing guidelines, the RFA now will be offering four-hour-long webinars through 2020. These webinars are led by a nationally accredited and professional instructor with an extensive background in emergency management/firefighting/hazardous materials response, and offered in partnership with TRANSCAER and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The goal of these webinars is for attendees to gain a full ethanol and ethanol-blended fuel emergency response training experience that can be used immediately in the field. The training program will include the following elements: ethanol and ethanol-blended fuels, chemical and physical characteristics of ethanol and hydrocarbon fuels, transportation and transfer, storage and dispensing locations, fire-fighting foam principles, general health and safety considerations, and storage and pre-planning considerations.

Certificates of Participation will be awarded to all registered attendees once the webinar has been completed. Click here for more information and registration.

Sessions take place at these dates and times:

Thursday, June 25, 8 a.m. to noon CDT

Wednesday, July 15, 5 to 9 p.m. CDT

Thursday, July 16, noon to 4 p.m. CDT

Wednesday, August 12, noon to 4 p.m. CDT

Thursday, August 13, 8 a.m. to noon CDT

Tuesday, September 15, 8 a.m. to noon CDT

Wednesday, September 16, noon to 4 p.m. CDT

Wednesday, October 14, 5 to 9 p.m. CDT

Thursday, October 15, noon to 4 p.m. CDT

Thursday, November 5, 8 a.m. to noon CDT

Thursday, November 12, noon to 4 p.m. CDT