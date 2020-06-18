ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on June 17 announced the appointment of 33 members to its Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Committee, which provides independent policy advice, information and recommendations to the agency on a range of environmental issues and policies that are importance to agriculture and rural communities.

“One of my priorities for EPA has been to restore trust for our agency among agricultural stakeholders and rural communities,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “President Trump has been clear about the Administration’s commitment to agriculture and rural America, and as part of that commitment, I am excited to reinstate the Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Committee in 2020 with full membership. This committee will provide valuable input on how EPA’s decisions impact rural America, and I look forward to receiving the committee’s recommendations.”

Committee members include representatives from academia; industry; non-governmental organizations; and state, local and tribal governments. Current committee membership includes William Pracht, president and CEO of East Kansas Agri Energy Central Valley Ag Cooperative, a 48 MMgy ethanol plant located in Garnett, Kansas. The committee also includes members representing the Illinois Farm Bureau, Central Valley Ag Cooperative, the Kansas Sorghum Commission and Michigan Corn Growers Association.

Each of the 33 committee members will serve a two- or three-year term. The committee generally meets twice a year in Washington, D.C. Additional information, including a full list of members, is available on the EPA website.